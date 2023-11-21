×

News

BREAKING | Gade to visit families of slain pupils

By Daily Dispatch Reporter - 21 November 2023
Three of the students died from gunshot wounds.
Image: 123RF

In a bid to offer comfort to the families of the four pupils who were shot while preparing for their final examinations, Provincial Education MEC Fundile Gade will visit Buchule and Mzomhle Senior Secondary Schools in Mdantsane on Wednesday.  

Three of the students died from gunshot wounds.  

 Two pupils from Mzomhle, one of whom was a matriculant, has died, while one pupil in Grade 11 has serious injuries. 

 The other two students are from Buchule and are enrolled in Grade 11. 

According to the statement by the department, the assailants have been apprehended, and the motive of the attack is unknown. 

The MEC will also visit the affected families. 

