In a bid to offer comfort to the families of the four pupils who were shot while preparing for their final examinations, Provincial Education MEC Fundile Gade will visit Buchule and Mzomhle Senior Secondary Schools in Mdantsane on Wednesday.
Three of the students died from gunshot wounds.
Two pupils from Mzomhle, one of whom was a matriculant, has died, while one pupil in Grade 11 has serious injuries.
The other two students are from Buchule and are enrolled in Grade 11.
According to the statement by the department, the assailants have been apprehended, and the motive of the attack is unknown.
The MEC will also visit the affected families.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Gade to visit families of slain pupils
Image: 123RF
In a bid to offer comfort to the families of the four pupils who were shot while preparing for their final examinations, Provincial Education MEC Fundile Gade will visit Buchule and Mzomhle Senior Secondary Schools in Mdantsane on Wednesday.
Three of the students died from gunshot wounds.
Two pupils from Mzomhle, one of whom was a matriculant, has died, while one pupil in Grade 11 has serious injuries.
The other two students are from Buchule and are enrolled in Grade 11.
According to the statement by the department, the assailants have been apprehended, and the motive of the attack is unknown.
The MEC will also visit the affected families.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos