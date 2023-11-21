Small businesses also out to win at Berlin November
As thousands of horse-racing enthusiasts, socialites and fashionistas from across the country gear up for the annual Berlin November on Saturday, small business owners are also keen to capitalise on the event. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.