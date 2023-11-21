×

News

Son allegedly assaults and kills mother after argument over loud music

21 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The elderly woman tried to reprimand her son but he became aggressive and started physically attacking her File photo.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her 37-year-old son after an argument over loud music.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday at their house in Ga-Mampa village in the Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune at about 9pm.

The woman was found lying unconscious on the floor bleeding profusely.

It is alleged the victim was with her 17-year-old grandson when the suspect arrived and played music at a high volume.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the woman reprimanded her son and he became aggressive and attacked her.

“The grandson tried to intervene but he was also assaulted. He ran to the neighbours for assistance. Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival, they found the victim lying unconscious on the floor and bleeding heavily,” he said.

Mashaba said the woman was certified dead on the scene by medical emergency service personnel.

He said the suspect had already fled the scene and police have opened a case of murder.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned gender-based violence and attacks on elderly people.

She urged the community to refrain from violence when faced with domestic challenges and to rather resolve issues amicably.

TimesLIVE

