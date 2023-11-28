It's back to stage 6 power cuts for South Africans as Eskom announced it would implement the high stage of load-shedding from Tuesday evening “to replenish emergency reserves”.
The embattled power utility said: “Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 8pm today [Tuesday]. Thereafter, stage 6 will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday, followed by Stage 4 load-shedding until 8pm.”
It said the pattern will be repeated daily until Saturday morning. Unplanned outages increased by 401MW to 15,825MW, while planned maintenance increased by 555MW to 6,835MW of generation capacity in the past 24 hours.
Eskom said 1,300MW of generation capacity was returned to service in the last 24 hours.
TimesLIVE
Stage 6 returns at 8pm and then mix of stages 4, 6 from Wednesday morning
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
TimesLIVE
