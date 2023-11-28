×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 6 returns at 8pm and then mix of stages 4, 6 from Wednesday morning

By TImesLIVE - 28 November 2023
South Africans have been warned to brace for stage 6 load-shedding from 8pm tonight. File photo.
South Africans have been warned to brace for stage 6 load-shedding from 8pm tonight. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

It's back to stage 6 power cuts for South Africans as Eskom announced it would implement the high stage of load-shedding from Tuesday evening “to replenish emergency reserves”.

The embattled power utility said: “Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 8pm today [Tuesday]. Thereafter, stage 6 will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday, followed by Stage 4 load-shedding until 8pm.”

It said the pattern will be repeated daily until Saturday morning. Unplanned outages increased by 401MW to 15,825MW, while planned maintenance increased by 555MW to 6,835MW of generation capacity in the past 24 hours.

Eskom said 1,300MW of generation capacity was returned to service in the last 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct