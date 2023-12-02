×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sassa to phase out cash pay points for grants

Many in rural areas not happy with move to electronic system by March

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI and LULAMILE FENI - 02 December 2023

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Eastern Cape plans to migrate all grant beneficiaries, who currently receive payments at cash pay points, many in rural villages, to electronic banking by March...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...