Residents have the right to know how BCM spends public money
The new East London beachfront development is finally open to the public, but a big question mark lingers over the multimillion-rand development: what exactly was the R87m spent on? The EFF used the official launch last Thursday — attended by executive mayor Princess Faku and premier Oscar Mabuyane — to ask this question...
