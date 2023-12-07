Artist who promotes the Eastern Cape invited to New York festival
Budding artist Sibusiso Molefe, whose dream is to develop the creative arts and entertainment industry in the Eastern Cape, has been invited to the Atelier for Young Festival Managers festival in New York...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.