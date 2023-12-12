SOEs, regressive Treasury to blame for SA’s problems, says ANCYL’s Malatji

“It can't be that SOEs become retirement areas where anyone who has gone into retirement is fetched to take responsibility for them. From boards to the executive, they must be given to young people who have been trained and are ready to take over because it is their future, and they will not agree to privatisation.”
Malatji also slammed the Treasury for recently introducing budget cuts.
“The Treasury department must urgently act. If it fails to act, those responsible for that department must step aside and allow progressive people to take the country forward. We can't sit back and watch the Treasury used as a tool to take the ANC out of power. We know some of them are not progressive and the decisions indicate they will never make any pro-poor programmes.”
He criticised the recent budget cuts announced for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
“We are clear as the youth league that we are fighting for free, compulsory university education. The ANCYL rejects the NSFAS budget cuts and urges the National Treasury to reprioritise budget cuts away from health and education.
“The biggest problem we have is a corrupt, suspended and useless CEO who introduced systems that later affected students.
“In the middle of the crisis we are in, we can't have a progressive government that is biased to the poor and the working class which implements budget cuts in areas like the NSFAS. Most black South Africans benefit from the financial aid scheme. When you cut from their budget, you are simply saying the kids from the poorest of the poor must not have access to education.”
Malatji called on the Treasury to reverse the NSFAS budget cuts and instead increase its coffers to benefit more students.
