Last month, a teenage boy who experienced difficulties while swimming in the ocean off Gun Rock, near Wimpy along East London’s Esplanade, was rescued by a lifeguard.
The lifeguard from the Orient swimming pools dived in to rescue the boy, who was thrashing about in the waves as currents dragged him out amid strong winds.
Another lifeguard, who did not want to be named, said they did not have sufficient equipment.
He said there was a need for more lifeguards.
In November 2021, a teenage girl drowned at Eastern Beach while swimming with friends.
In 2019, two primary school pupils drowned while swimming at the notorious beach which attracts large crowds during the festive season.
The children were part of a group of 26 grade 7s from Mthatha’s Mbekweni Primary School who visited East London for a two-day farewell party.
In December 2018, two college students drowned. The Dispatch reported there were no lifeguards on duty at the time.
DispatchLIVE
One feared drowned, six rescued at Eastern Beach
Image: 123RF/benaung
One person is feared to have drowned off East London’s Eastern Beach during a busy long weekend.
Six others narrowly escaped with their lives between Saturday and Sunday morning when they were rescued at the same beach.
Authorities have blamed alcohol consumption as a contributing factor in the incidents of near drowning.
These were the first such incidents of the festive season after it went into overdrive, starting with the special holiday on Friday.
Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said Sunday’s rescue had happened between 9am and 10am.
“The Buffalo City Metro sea rescue teams rescued one person and the search is still on for another, following two incidents this morning at Eastern Beach,” he said.
“There was also a mass rescue of five people on the same beach on Saturday.
“There have been no incidents reported yet at other beaches.
“The metro is issuing a warning to beachgoers to be vigilant as beaches are getting crowded with the combination of good weather and holidays kicking in.”
Teenager rescued after nearly drowning off East London beach
He said the metro had noted with concern that the dominant cause of people having to be rescued from the water was alcohol consumption.
“The municipality is also calling on people to always swim in beach-patrolled areas designated for lifeguard supervision.”
Ngwenya said more lifeguards were on duty to help avoid drowning incidents.
“A total of 43 lifeguards will be operational during the 2023 summer season, with 25 being seasonal and 18 full-time,” he said.
Buffalo City Metro covers about 68km of coastline, with lifeguards on 10 beaches.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said there had been no admissions of rescued people at East London health facilities.
“We are urging people and holidaymakers to celebrate responsibly and not to put their lives at risk,” Kupelo said.
A source on the scene told the Dispatch that at the time of Sunday’s rescue there had been one lifeguard on duty at the beach.
Ngwenya explained this was because the incident had happened during the early shift.
He said a full complement of lifeguards was usually there between 11am and 6pm, though this was extended on public holidays.
Cape Town deploys lifeguards to beaches, pools for festive season
Last month, a teenage boy who experienced difficulties while swimming in the ocean off Gun Rock, near Wimpy along East London’s Esplanade, was rescued by a lifeguard.
The lifeguard from the Orient swimming pools dived in to rescue the boy, who was thrashing about in the waves as currents dragged him out amid strong winds.
Another lifeguard, who did not want to be named, said they did not have sufficient equipment.
He said there was a need for more lifeguards.
In November 2021, a teenage girl drowned at Eastern Beach while swimming with friends.
In 2019, two primary school pupils drowned while swimming at the notorious beach which attracts large crowds during the festive season.
The children were part of a group of 26 grade 7s from Mthatha’s Mbekweni Primary School who visited East London for a two-day farewell party.
In December 2018, two college students drowned. The Dispatch reported there were no lifeguards on duty at the time.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos