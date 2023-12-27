The accident occurred on the R61 road near Mathwebu.
BREAKING | Celebrated SA playwright, composer Mbongeni Ngema killed in car crash
South Africa’s celebrated theatre producer and musician has died after a head-on collision near Mbizana on Wednesday evening.
Ngema is best known for his award-winning works including Sarafina and Woza Albert and hit songs such as Stimela sa se Zola.
The internationally acclaimed film producer died while being transferred to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital following a head-on collision between a truck and a Mercedes Benz sedan he was traveling in.
The accident occurred on the R61 road near Mathwebu.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who declined to name the deceased, said: "Three injured persons, two males and a female, were taken to Oliver and Adelaide regional hospital following an accident on the R61."
"The deceased male who was seriously injured died while being transported to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital," said Kupelo.
Family spokesperson Nhlanhla Ngema confirmed Ngema's death is a statement, saying: "Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape this evening."
