Kidnapping accused drops bid for bail
Suspect and two others charged with abducting Chinese businessman at East London warehouse
One of three men accused of kidnapping a Chinese businessman and clearing his bank account of R300,000 has abandoned his bid for bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.