This week, the province was once again hammered by intense rains that began during the holiday season, resulting in flooding in several areas.
Weather expert Garth Simpson tells Daron Mann that we can anticipate a "long dry hot summer" in the first quarter of 2024 in this episode.
Brace for bumper dry summer - Weather Guru
