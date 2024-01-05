Qonce entrepreneur just nuts about new product
Sakhele Platyi aiming to take on business giants with his Ncasa peanut butter
Sakhele Platyi, who grew up selling food with his mother in Qonce, has thrown down the gauntlet to established business giants and launched his own brand of peanut butter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.