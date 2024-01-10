×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Scholar transport under threat as schools reopen

Taxi industry may refuse to ferry pupils next week if payments still outstanding

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 10 January 2024

As the education department gears up to welcome thousands of pupils to schools next week, the taxi industry is considering pulling the plug on scholar transport if its operators are not paid by the end of this week...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...