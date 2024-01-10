Scholar transport under threat as schools reopen
Taxi industry may refuse to ferry pupils next week if payments still outstanding
As the education department gears up to welcome thousands of pupils to schools next week, the taxi industry is considering pulling the plug on scholar transport if its operators are not paid by the end of this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.