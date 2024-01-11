“I have never felt as proud as I felt today”: Ramaphosa on SA’s ‘formidable’ legal team at The Hague

Ramaphosa told ANC faithfuls yesterday that South Africa was "duty bound", as members of the court, to act against Israel.

"We also felt duty bound because we were taught by Nelson Mandela that our freedom will never be complete until the freedom of the Palestinians is also attained. It is for that reason that we launched a court case. I have never been this proud as seeing Ronald Lamola, a son of this province, standing there in that court introducing our case.”

Ramaphosa said he heard that some of the Palestinians who were there cried because “they had a sense that South Africa is possibly the only country that is standing by them through these trials and tribulations.

“So we thank you as South Africans that you stand on principle. We demonstrated our resolve to stand by them regardless of whatever consequences might befall us as a country.”

He later told members of the ANC youth league during a Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in Kanyamazane that the case was a historic moment for the country.