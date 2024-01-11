Big day on global stage as SA takes on Israel 'genocide' at world court

As South Africa argues in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel's war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians, many South Africans are beaming with pride and affirmation.

On Thursday, the global court heard South Africa's argument against Israel for its conduct in the occupied territory.

The matter is being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

South Africans parked the discomforts of their daily struggles and embraced the step by the government to seek a stop to the atrocities being perpetuated against civilians in Gaza.

In her opening remarks arguing that Israel is committing genocide, advocate Adila Hassim SC said the case underscored the very essence of “our shared humanity as expressed in the preamble to the Genocide Convention”.

“Genocides are never declared in advance, but this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts.

“Large numbers of Palestinian civilians, including children, are arrested, blindfolded, forced to undress and loaded onto trucks and taken to unknown locations.

“The suffering of the Palestinian people, physical and mental, is undeniable,” Hassim said.

Her argument was praised by most users on X, who noted her role in getting justice for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in an inquiry chaired by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

“You know what I love about Adv Adila Hassim? During the Life Esidimedi Arbitration, she spoke about the human rights violations sternly but also spoke about victims and survivors with empathy. And she's doing it now with the people of Palestine. I love her,” said Nelisiwe Msomi.