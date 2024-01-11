Big day on global stage as SA takes on Israel 'genocide' at world court
As South Africa argues in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel's war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians, many South Africans are beaming with pride and affirmation.
On Thursday, the global court heard South Africa's argument against Israel for its conduct in the occupied territory.
The matter is being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
South Africans parked the discomforts of their daily struggles and embraced the step by the government to seek a stop to the atrocities being perpetuated against civilians in Gaza.
In her opening remarks arguing that Israel is committing genocide, advocate Adila Hassim SC said the case underscored the very essence of “our shared humanity as expressed in the preamble to the Genocide Convention”.
“Genocides are never declared in advance, but this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts.
“Large numbers of Palestinian civilians, including children, are arrested, blindfolded, forced to undress and loaded onto trucks and taken to unknown locations.
“The suffering of the Palestinian people, physical and mental, is undeniable,” Hassim said.
Her argument was praised by most users on X, who noted her role in getting justice for the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in an inquiry chaired by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.
“You know what I love about Adv Adila Hassim? During the Life Esidimedi Arbitration, she spoke about the human rights violations sternly but also spoke about victims and survivors with empathy. And she's doing it now with the people of Palestine. I love her,” said Nelisiwe Msomi.
And she's doing it now with the people of Palestine ❤️🥹. I love her❤️
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC made submissions on the intent of Israel to commit genocide against the people of Palestine.
He drew an inference between anti-Palestine declarations, instigations and inflammatory rhetoric and the execution of atrocities towards Palestinians by the Israeli army, citing videos from social media and public statements.
“If these statements were not intended, they would not have been made. Any suggestion that senior politicians didn’t mean what they said would be without any merit,” he said.
South Africa made its case on Thursday and Israel will present on Friday.
Asked if the country feared retaliation from the Israeli government, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola said: “We don’t have a mandate from Hamas. Our case is not against the Jews as a people, but the state of Israel.”
South Africa is asking the court to order, among other things, Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza, for Israel to take all reasonable measures within its power to prevent genocide, and to allow supplies and help to reach the people of Palestine.
