Xhosa princesses appeal to Irish president to help return heirloom

Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma’s descendants in Centane have appealed to Irish authorities to help facilitate the return of the Xhosa warrior’s sacred stick to SA, which has been kept at a museum in Ireland for about 150 years.
Born in 1798 in the Keiskammahoek area, Maqoma died in captivity on Robben Island in September 1873.
His stick was looted after his death and has been stored at the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin.
A delegation including some of Maqoma’s descendants travelled to Ireland in January, where they participated in a play about the warrior’s life and times, staged at the museum on Tuesday.
They also finally got to touch Maqoma’s stick for the first time.
The play, The Rise of Maqoma, was written by playwright Nandi Jola.
Jola said she was thrilled with the reception the play received in Ireland.
“I am absolutely thrilled about the full house we got. It was an emotional, spirit-filled production,” said Jola.
“I feel so honoured that I have been able to tell the South African story abroad.
“I feel so proud that I have played a part in decolonising museums and to tell the South African narrative.”
She was also happy that the museum’s curator understood the cultural significance of the family heirloom.
“Having the director and the curator of the museum understand what they call an object [the stick] but was to us a family heirloom, was a great thing.
“If I hadn’t discovered that stick [in 2023] it would have still been [stored away] in the museum undisplayed.
“We are calling on [Irish] President Michael C Higgins to intervene in making sure the repatriation of this special heirloom is done so that it goes back to where it belongs.
“This family heirloom needs to go to its rightful place.”
The Irish Examiner newspaper quoted a spokesperson for the country’s department of tourism, culture, arts, gaeltacht, sports and media who said the repatriation of the stick would be done on a case-by-case basis.
The stick will be kept at the museum until the process of returning it to SA has been finalised.
Maqoma was a liberation hero who led some of the Eastern Cape’s frontier wars against the oppressors.
After his death on Robben Island, his remains were later brought for reburial to Ntaba kaNdoda near Keiskammahoek.
Maqoma had a son, known as Kona kaMaqoma, who settled in Centane.
Centane-born Princess Zukiswa Kona, a Maqoma descendant, said she was excited to be part of the delegation to Ireland.
She said it had been an emotional journey for her.
“The spirit of Maqoma is alive within us and I am happy it has been able to carry us and honour him,” said Kona.
Another of Maqoma’s descendants, Princess Ncedisa Maqoma, was also part of the delegation to Ireland.
The play is also set to be staged in Gqeberha on January 27 at the Mendi Arts Centre, and in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
