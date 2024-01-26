In Friday's ruling, the judges said Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide, and must take steps to improve the humanitarian situation.
“The state of Israel shall ... take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the genocide convention,” the court ordered.
Israel must also take measures to improve the humanitarian situation and report back to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order.
While the ICJ did not order a ceasefire, it said it would not throw out the genocide case, ruling that the Palestinians appeared to be a protected group under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
It did not decide the merits of the genocide allegations.
Israel has called South Africa's allegations false and “grossly distorted”, and said it makes the utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties.
In the ruling, 15 of the 17 judges on the ICJ panel voted for emergency measures which covered most of what South Africa asked for, with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.
Israel's military operation has laid waste to much of the densely populated enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians in nearly four months, according to Gaza health authorities.
Israel unleashed its assault after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage.
The court said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages in Gaza and called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release them without conditions.
WATCH | World court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire as requested by South Africa.
The South African government brought the case to the UN's top court this month, asking it to grant emergency measures to halt the fighting, which has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
It accused Israel of state-led genocide in its offensive, begun after Hamas militants stormed into Israel killing 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 240. Israel sought to have the case thrown out.
In Friday's ruling, the judges said Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide, and must take steps to improve the humanitarian situation.
“The state of Israel shall ... take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the genocide convention,” the court ordered.
Israel must also take measures to improve the humanitarian situation and report back to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order.
While the ICJ did not order a ceasefire, it said it would not throw out the genocide case, ruling that the Palestinians appeared to be a protected group under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
It did not decide the merits of the genocide allegations.
Israel has called South Africa's allegations false and “grossly distorted”, and said it makes the utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties.
In the ruling, 15 of the 17 judges on the ICJ panel voted for emergency measures which covered most of what South Africa asked for, with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.
Israel's military operation has laid waste to much of the densely populated enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians in nearly four months, according to Gaza health authorities.
Israel unleashed its assault after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage.
The court said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages in Gaza and called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release them without conditions.
This is a developing story
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos