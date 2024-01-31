Iran warns of decisive response to any type of attack

Iran's envoy to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests or Iranian nationals outside its borders, state media reported on Wednesday.
The comment comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.
Several Iranian Revolutionary Guards have been killed after Israeli strikes in Syria, with five members dying on January 20 and two on December 25.
On Monday another Israeli strike hit what Iran's Tasnim news agency described as an “Iranian military advisory centre” in Syria, killing two, but Iran's envoy to Syria denied the details of the target and said the casualties were not Iranian.
On January 15 Iran attacked what it said was an Israeli “spy headquarter” in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
