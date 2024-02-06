Human rights body wants answers on dire state of roads
Commission forced to subpoena officials from OR Tambo and Transnet to hearing
The Eastern Cape Human Rights Commission has been forced to subpoena officials from the OR Tambo district municipality and Transnet to an inquiry into the state of the province’s roads, after Transnet and municipal officials were no-shows at a hearing in November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.