" My prayer for tonight is for a clean sheet"
Ronwen Williams spectacularly saved four spot-kicks — an almost unheard of feat — in a penalty shoot-out that Bafana Bafana won 2-1 against Cape Verde to steer the South Africans to their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal in 24 years.
In this exclusive episode, Daron Mann chats to Ronwen's first coach, his father Rodney Williams about his son's heroics in this year's Afcon finals.
Rodney also gives a prediction on tonight's game against Nigeria
LISTEN | Bafana Bafana will win - Ronwen Williams' father
