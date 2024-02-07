Two to appear in court after man murdered for his insurance payout

Two suspects aged 29 and 40 are expected to appear in the Ottosdal magistrate’s court on Thursday for alleged fraud regarding an insurance claim.
It is alleged the 29-year-old presented himself as a 64-year-old man and took out a funeral policy with the help of the 40-year-old, who was employed at a bank in Ottosdal, North West.
Itumeleng John Ngakaemang, 64, was found stabbed and strangled at his home at Letsopa location on September 25 2022.
Investigations led to the arrest of local loan shark Dorothy Moleleki, 47, who is alleged to have hired Theuns Peter Hayman, 37, and Mike Phutiyagae, 52, to kill Ngakaemang. The three appeared in the same court on January 24 and were remanded pending their bail application. The three were charged with murder and Moleleki was also charged with fraud.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said it is alleged Moleleki took Ngakaemang’s documents that were in her possession as a loan shark and opened policies using the 29-year-old suspect.
After Ngakaemang's murder, Moleleki claimed money from four different companies.
Funani said the two remaining suspects were arrested by the North West anti-gang unit and the commercial crimes unit on Tuesday.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena praised the two police units for the dedication that led to the arrests.
