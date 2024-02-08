Fun run fundraiser organised to help send two top Eastern Cape runners to London Marathon
Local athletes have rallied behind two of the Eastern Cape’s top runners — Malixole Kalideni and Yanga Malusi — who have been given a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to the prestigious TCS London Marathon, taking place in the UK in April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.