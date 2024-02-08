×

News

Health train no-show dismays residents

People sleep in queue at Mdantsane station to secure spots for treatment

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 08 February 2024

Hundreds of Eastern Cape residents who flocked to the Mount Ruth railway station in Mdantsane for the affordable health services of the highly regarded Transnet Phelophepa II train this week have been left in the lurch after it failed to pitch up...

