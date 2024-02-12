‘A rising superstar is gone’: marathon world record-holder Kiptum mourned

Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a traffic accident on Sunday. He was 24.

Here are some reactions to his death:

WORLD ATHLETICS PRESIDENT SEBASTIAN COE

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.