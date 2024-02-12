×

News

Helicopters airborne as fire rages above Kalk Bay in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 12 February 2024
Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to heavy smoke from the blaze above Kalk Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/olko1975

Firefighting crews and helicopters were dispatched to Kalk Bay on Monday as a wildfire raged on the mountain above the suburb.

The Table Mountain National Park said in a post on social media platform X that two Huey helicopters, a spotter aircraft and City of Cape Town #fire and rescue services were responding to the scene along Boyes Drive, near Trappieskop.

Boyes Drive was closed to traffic due to thick smoke engulfing the area.

This is a developing story.

