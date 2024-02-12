×

News

Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab

By TimesLIVE - 12 February 2024
The Hawks pounced on this derelict building in Krugersdorp West where they discovered a clandestine drug laboratory. Nine suspects were arrested.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks arrested nine suspects at a clandestine drug laboratory operating on a factory scale in Krugersdorp West on Monday.

Members of the serious organised crime investigation team descended upon the dilapidated factory in Pulley Street, Boltonia, where they found an assortment of methamphetamine-producing chemicals in large quantities,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

The Hawks found an assortment of methamphetamine-producing chemicals at this building in Krugersdorp West on Monday.
Image: SAPS.

During the search of the premises, nine suspects, including two females, were apprehended

The arrested suspects will make their first appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrates court on Wednesday to face charges of manufacturing of illicit drugs.

