×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suspects arrested for shooting of East London lawyer within 24 hours

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 12 February 2024

Less than 24 hours after an incident that sent shock waves through the city, five suspects — including two suspected hitmen — were arrested at the weekend after a prominent attorney was shot and wounded in Vincent, East London on Friday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...