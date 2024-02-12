Mogoeng said there were high chances of a coalition government being formed after the national elections this year, and this could result in the presidency position being in limbo due to no party gaining a majority. He said it could be an opportunity for him to potentially be elected president.
WATCH | ‘There was a plan to take my life last month,’ claims former chief justice Mogoeng
Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng claims there was a plot to kill him last month as he remains unshaken he will become president of the country.
Mogoeng revealed this in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday while discussing his aspirations to be president.
Without sharing details about the threats to his life Mogoeng said: “A good number of influential people do not necessarily believe in the Lord Jesus. No wonder there are so many attempts to eliminate me. I won’t elaborate but it is good enough to say I am aware there was a plan to take my life before the end of last month, but by the grace of God I am here.”
Against all odds, the retired chief justice believes he will beat politicians for the presidency without forming or joining a political party.
“When I said in 2011 that God predetermined I would be chief justice, I was the subject of great mockery. I was projected as this lunatic and it came to pass. It is going to happen this time and no amount of mockery or misrepresentation is going to undo what the Lord has predetermined,” he said.
