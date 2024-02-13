×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Golfers called to promote worthy East London cause

Fund raising event features celebrity guest Dave Usendorff

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 13 February 2024

When golf enthusiasts tee off at East London’s golf club for a charity tournament in March, they’ll be doing more than just enjoying a round of golf...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech