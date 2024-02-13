Golfers called to promote worthy East London cause
Fund raising event features celebrity guest Dave Usendorff
When golf enthusiasts tee off at East London’s golf club for a charity tournament in March, they’ll be doing more than just enjoying a round of golf...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.