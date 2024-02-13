Makhosi Khoza joins ABC as deputy president

Political veteran Makhosi Khoza has joined Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) as deputy president as the party rings changes after a fallout that followed its national general congress (NGC).
Party president Philani Mavundla unveiled Khoza and three other new members of the national executive committee, together with six additional members, on Tuesday.
Along with Khoza, the party announced:
- Jackie Shandu as deputy secretary-general;
- Mfundo Masondo as national chairperson; and
- Dr James Mthethwa as deputy chairperson.
They will join Mavundla and secretary-general Phumelele Phahla to form the party’s six-member NEC.
Also announced as new members are Bonginkosi Nxusa, Raymond Letlaka, Mbuso Mtshali, Nduna Ngcobo, reverend Nhlanhla Gcwabaza and Princess Nonhlanhla Zulu-Dindi.
The changes follow the internal fallout after the party's 2023 NGC, where a faction led by former national chair Bhungu Gwala sought to expel Mavundla and Phahla.
Image: Sandile Nldovu
The party said it had incurred significant legal costs from the legal battles it has been involved in since it decided to leave the IFP and work with the ANC in Umvoti municipality, where Mavundla is mayor.
The Pietermaritzburg high court sided with Mavundla’s faction in September 2023, a decision followed by a resolution to expel those in the faction that had “defected”.
The party said the court reaffirmed that decision earlier this month.
“We can confirm that on February 5 the court order given on September 20 was extended indefinitely, allowing the ABC to start campaigning without the threat of a hostile takeover that aimed to hinder our election participation. The agents provocateurs are being dealt with.”
Khoza had been said to be considering joining the newly formed MK Party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, before being presented by the ABC.
This is a developing story.
