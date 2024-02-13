" An adult male was located a short distance from the river mouth and he was recovered from the water, unresponsive, onto our rescue craft where CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts were commenced.
"He was brought to shore and taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.
"After paramedics exhausted CPR efforts sadly the man was declared deceased," said Lambinon.
SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services continue to search for the missing person.
Lambinon said an Inquest docket has been opened by the SAPS.
DispatchLIVE
Man drowns, friend still missing in Kenton's Kariega River Mouth
Image: Eric Barnard
A man lost his life and another is missing after drowning at the Kariega River Mouth in Kenton on Sea on Monday afternoon.
Spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Craig Lambinon said the one man got into difficulty in the water while his friend got into difficulties while trying to assist him.
The NSRI craft, Spirit of Kenton, was launched at the Kariega River slipway and commenced with a search in the Kariega River Mouth.
The search continued upriver with the incoming tide.
