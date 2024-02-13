×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Montywood films to honour creatives at awards ceremony

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 13 February 2024

Several up-and-coming creatives in the Buffalo City Metro are being celebrated for their contributions to the local arts and culture scene...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech