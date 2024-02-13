×

Rising number of human rights complaints in Eastern Cape

“Why are we today still speaking about pit toilets and corporal punishment?”

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 13 February 2024

The SA Human Rights Commission’s Eastern Cape office has been inundated with complaints about a lack of basic rights, such as access to clean water, road infrastructure, health, food, dignity and education. ..

