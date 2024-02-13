Rising number of human rights complaints in Eastern Cape
“Why are we today still speaking about pit toilets and corporal punishment?”
The SA Human Rights Commission’s Eastern Cape office has been inundated with complaints about a lack of basic rights, such as access to clean water, road infrastructure, health, food, dignity and education. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.