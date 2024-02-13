After his speech Zondo said a prayer for Zuma.
Zondo, who is on trial in the Pretoria high court for allegedly raping seven women, mostly members of his church, described Zuma as a “gift” to people of South Africa.
“We thank you Lord for a gift you have created for a time such as this. Father, we stand up to say we present this gift [Zuma] unto you for your mercy, grace, love and kindness, protection, favour, health and wealth to rest upon him.
“This is a moving library. We pray before he writes the third book, he should not leave this world as he would be owing us. We pray when Jacob Zuma leaves this world, he must leave it empty, that he should outpour everything you have put inside of him for this country and people. He should leave us with knowledge, wisdom and understanding,” he said.
“We are amazed at the power of memory he has. May you keep him and protect him from his enemies.”
WATCH | Bishop Zondo’s church rendition of ‘Umshini wami’ during Zuma’s visit
Image: Rivers of Living Waters Ministries
The song Umshini wami is well known in the political arena after being used by former president Jacob Zuma for years during election campaigns, and now it has a church rendition with choral notes added.
Zuma visited the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries of rape-accused Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo on Sunday where he was entertained by the choir singing his election song. The song became controversial during the 2008 and 2009 election season when Zuma was contesting against former president Thabo Mbeki.
The choir performed the song before Zuma made his MK Party election speech in which he made promises to the congregation, including that he wanted to change the constitution as he believed it was “unfair to African people”.
TimesLIVE
