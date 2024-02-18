A shop employee was critically injured after being shot in the legs with a rifle during an altercation with a taxi rank security guard at Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal.
The employee allegedly became embroiled in an argument with a customer who walked out, only to allegedly reappear later with a rifle on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.
“Reports indicate that an employee at that particular shop was involved in an argument with another man who was employed as a security guard at a nearby taxi rank. It is also reported that the security guard left the store and came back a little later, armed with a rifle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing from the scene of crime,” he said.
Netshiunda said the firearm was later found at his home. A search for the suspect is under way.
IPSS Medical Rescue, which received reports of the shooting, said a member of its tactical response team helped store employees treat the victim.
The employee sustained critical injuries, was stabilised on scene and then transported to hospital for treatment.
TimesLIVE
Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal
Reporter
Image: Supplied: IPSS Medical Rescue
A shop employee was critically injured after being shot in the legs with a rifle during an altercation with a taxi rank security guard at Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal.
The employee allegedly became embroiled in an argument with a customer who walked out, only to allegedly reappear later with a rifle on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.
“Reports indicate that an employee at that particular shop was involved in an argument with another man who was employed as a security guard at a nearby taxi rank. It is also reported that the security guard left the store and came back a little later, armed with a rifle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing from the scene of crime,” he said.
Netshiunda said the firearm was later found at his home. A search for the suspect is under way.
IPSS Medical Rescue, which received reports of the shooting, said a member of its tactical response team helped store employees treat the victim.
The employee sustained critical injuries, was stabilised on scene and then transported to hospital for treatment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos