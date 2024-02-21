×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rugby hero Mapimpi gives back to schools

Excited pupils receive shoes, trousers, jerseys, shirts, and tunics from Bok star

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 21 February 2024

Internationally acclaimed Springbok rugby star Makazole Mapimpi gave back to 122 underprivileged pupils at two schools in the metro on Tuesday. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

John Steenhuisen's 'dubula nyanga' comment
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4