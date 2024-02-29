×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fears for pupils’ safety at crumbling Mdantsane school

Some classrooms without roofs, walls collapsing, toilets overflowing, but no help from department, says Lwandisa Primary principal

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 29 February 2024

Pupils at Lwandisa Primary School in Mdantsane are learning under dangerous conditions due to dilapidated infrastructure...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
Learning to surf