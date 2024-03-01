When Methodist Church steward Mbuyiselo Manyonga set off to find the source of the muffled cries he heard while preparing for Sunday service, he thought there was a cat in distress.
However, what he found buried in a shallow grave inside an incomplete building next to the church was not someone’s pet, but a newborn baby boy.
The baby boy, found with his umbilical cord still attached, is in a stable condition at Indwe Hospital. His mother is still not known.
LISTEN | Infant freed from shallow grave after church steward alerted by muted cries
Daron Mann speaks with Provincial Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo in this episode, and provides us with an update.
