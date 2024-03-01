It is alleged that the mine was operating without a permit after its original permit expired and was renewed for the last time in November 2023.
Six arrested as BCM clamps down on illegal mining
Image: SUPPLIED
Six people — including a mining company boss and five workers — were arrested after a major raid on a suspected illegal site on Friday.
Buffalo City Metro teamed up with police, the mineral resources department and provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism during the crackdown in Leaches Bay, East London.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the operation clamped down on illegal mining, which was harvesting sand dune and stone.
“The site was closed down with immediate effect and the suspects on-site were arrested and charged with illegally operating a mine without a valid permit,” Ngwenya said.
“They were then processed at the Fleet Street police station.
“The charges are in accordance with the contravention of the mining act regarding not having a permit.”
Image: SUPPLIED
It is alleged that the mine was operating without a permit after its original permit expired and was renewed for the last time in November 2023.
“Officials from DMRE issued a verbal warning in November 2023 for the operator to cease operations and begin the rehabilitation process in terms of NEMA,” Ngwenya said.
“They were charged for the contravention of section 24(f) of NEMA.
“Sand dune is very important as it provides natural costal protection against storm surge and high waves, preventing or reducing coastal flooding and structural damage.”
The sanction of this crime, in terms of section 49 by of Nema the contravention could lead to a maximum of R10m or 10 years in prison or both.
“The Buffalo City Metro, which owns the land, is hoping that this arrest will send a strong message to all those that are disregarding the law when it comes to illegal mining,” Ngwenya said.
“The metro also wants to nip this in the bud so that this problem does not spread and become a challenge which is being experienced in other parts of the country.
“Participating internal municipal departments were, municipal services, law enforcement and legal services.”
