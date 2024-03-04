Desalination plans to ease Eastern Cape water woes
ADM looking at R4.5bn project to harvest supply from the sea
Eastern Cape municipalities are turning to the sea to end their water shortages, with the Amathole District Municipality the latest to attempt to fund the building of a desalination plant. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.