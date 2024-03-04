News

Mdantsane Highway Mall tenants secure eviction reprieve

Phased rollout of R64.5m revamp of ageing shopping centre means disruption will be kept to minimum for business owners

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 04 March 2024

Relieved Mdantsane Highway Mall tenants, facing a potentially lengthy eviction while urgent renovations are carried out on the 31-year-old shopping centre, have been given a reprieve...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court