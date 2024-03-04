‘We are better in your space’: Deputy police minister Mathale to Malema during birthday celebrations

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale shared an intimate moment with EFF leader Julius Malema and his family during the red beret leader's birthday celebrations at the weekend.
Malema turned 43 on Sunday and Mathale was among those who attended a celebration dinner at his home with EFF leaders, friends and family.
“Happy birthday, may you grow to see many more. Forty-three is part of a number as we travel in this journey of life we pass through. You are becoming more than you used to be, with more wisdom. May our good Lord and our ancestors be with you as you travel this journey,” Mathale told Malema.
He wished Malema well in his political career and in the upcoming elections.
“You are no longer the Julius of yesterday. You are the Julius leading quite a sensible number of our people in the country to a destiny defined by yourself and your collective. We wish you well in that journey. This 43rd birthday is coming at a critical moment in our history. We should be deciding what happens to the country on May 29. We wish you well. Your family and sons and those who are around you, we are better in your space.”
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
During Malema’s time as ANC Youth League leader Mathale was dubbed as his “key ally”. He defended Malema as premier in Limpopo from 2009 until 2019, when Malema was charged with money-laundering in a case involving On Point Engineering, a company linked to a department of roads and transport tender worth millions.
Mathale said Malema was innocent years before the Polokwane high court struck the case off the roll in 2015. While Malema was initially charged in the case, the National Prosecuting Authority said it would not pursue charges against him until it had proved its case.
TimesLIVE
