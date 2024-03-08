16th annual Gandhi Walk this weekend
The East London Hindu Society will be having its 16th annual Gandhi Walk on Sunday, honouring the famous Salt march protest of 1930 in India, led by Mohandas Mahatma Gandhi. ..
