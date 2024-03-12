BCM ward projects stall after funds frozen
Ward allocation programme on hold due to municipality’s financial challenges
Buffalo City Metro communities are beginning to feel the pain of the city’s spending cuts after it pulled the plug on its multimillion-rand ward-based projects...
