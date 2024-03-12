New R10m film industry deal set to galavanise growth in Eastern Cape
In six years, ECDC's R40m investment has brought a R500m return, as well as small business contracts and several jobs and skills explosions
The film industry has all the potential to catalyse growth in the Eastern Cape, especially logistics and small business, as well as boost skills development and to create small explosions of jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.