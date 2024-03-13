News

EASTERN CAPE BUDGET 2024 | Province allocates R2bn to tar 11 key gravel routes

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI, BOMIKAZI MDIYA and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 13 March 2024

The Eastern Cape government has announced that more than R2bn has been earmarked to turn 11 strategic gravel routes into tar roads...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion