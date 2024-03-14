News

Bay fury as Chiefs game moves to East London

NMB admits outstanding R13.5m may be behind Chippa boss's blindside

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 14 March 2024

If Chippa United play their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs in East London in April, the soccer outfit will be in breach of agreement, according to Nelson Mandela Bay sports, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana...

