Bay fury as Chiefs game moves to East London
NMB admits outstanding R13.5m may be behind Chippa boss's blindside
If Chippa United play their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs in East London in April, the soccer outfit will be in breach of agreement, according to Nelson Mandela Bay sports, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.