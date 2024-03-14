News Editors Choice

Confessions by two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made freely and voluntarily: Judge rules

14 March 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi are on trial with three others in the Pretoria high court.
Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi are on trial with three others in the Pretoria high court.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi regarding the circumstances of football star Senzo Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014 are admissible.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled on Thursday the admissions were made freely and voluntarily.

After going through all that (evidence), the court rules that the confession made by accused one was made freely and voluntarily without any cohesion when accused one was in his firm sound and sober senses.

“On the confession made by accused two before a magistrate, the court rules that it was made freely and voluntarily. The confession before Lt-Col Solomon Raphadi by accused two was also made freely and voluntarily without any coercion. The pointing outs made by accused two before Lt-Col Nkosinathi Radebe were also made freely and voluntarily,” said Mokgoatlheng.

The court previously heard the two had confessed to knowing the circumstances of Meyiwa's murder. However, a trial-within-a-trial was triggered after they claimed they were forced to do so after being beaten by police.

The main trial is expected to resume on Friday. The state will call witnesses to put the contents of the confessions on record.

TimesLIVE

Cellphone data 'places Bozwana murder suspect at scene of crime'

Senzo Mncube, the man accused of being the triggerman behind the murder of North West millionaire Wandile Bozwana and the attempted murder of his ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4