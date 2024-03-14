The confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi regarding the circumstances of football star Senzo Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014 are admissible.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled on Thursday the admissions were made freely and voluntarily.
“After going through all that (evidence), the court rules that the confession made by accused one was made freely and voluntarily without any cohesion when accused one was in his firm sound and sober senses.
“On the confession made by accused two before a magistrate, the court rules that it was made freely and voluntarily. The confession before Lt-Col Solomon Raphadi by accused two was also made freely and voluntarily without any coercion. The pointing outs made by accused two before Lt-Col Nkosinathi Radebe were also made freely and voluntarily,” said Mokgoatlheng.
The court previously heard the two had confessed to knowing the circumstances of Meyiwa's murder. However, a trial-within-a-trial was triggered after they claimed they were forced to do so after being beaten by police.
The main trial is expected to resume on Friday. The state will call witnesses to put the contents of the confessions on record.
TimesLIVE
Confessions by two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial made freely and voluntarily: Judge rules
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
