BREAKING | Raid nets 27 at notorious East London establishment
Police have arrested 27 people for various crimes, including allegations of contravention of immigration laws, following a raid at the notorious California establishment at North End, East London, on Tuesday afternoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.